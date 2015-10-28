FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW sees 6.7 billion euro scandal provisions as tax-deductible
Sections
Featured
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
October 28, 2015 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

VW sees 6.7 billion euro scandal provisions as tax-deductible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The manufacturer's badge is displayed on a VW car in London, Britain September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) plans to use taxpayers’ money to help fund 6.7 billion euros ($7.4 billion) of provisions it set aside to cover costs related to the emissions scandal caused by its own staff.

“Those items are tax-deductible,” Finance Chief Frank Witter said on Thursday during an earnings call.

“When it comes to fines and penalties the situation is probably very different,” the CFO said. “But for those items we provisioned for today it is very legitimate and right to have them tax-deductible.”

Regulators and prosecutors around the world are investigating Volkswagen’s rigging of diesel emissions tests, while customers and investors are launching lawsuits.

Witter said the financial burden of the scandal that VW is facing is “enormous but manageable”, adding that it was too early to attempt to quantify litigation costs.

($1 = 0.9024 euros)

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.