U.S. files Volkswagen settlement, details buybacks
June 28, 2016 / 12:23 PM / a year ago

U.S. files Volkswagen settlement, details buybacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG has agreed to a settlement worth more than $15.3 billion, according to a court document filed Tuesday and a source briefed on the matter.

The Justice Department filed a proposed consent decree that confirms VW will set aside $10.033 billion to cover buybacks and fixes, $2 billion to invested in green energy funds and $2.7 billion to offset diesel emissions.

A source briefed on the matter said VW would announce a separate settlement with at least 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico that will cost at least $600 million.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

