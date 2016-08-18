FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW gets German approval for tech fixes on 140,000 2.0-liter cars
August 18, 2016 / 2:03 PM / a year ago

VW gets German approval for tech fixes on 140,000 2.0-liter cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Volkswagen's logo is seen at a dealership in Seoul, South Korea, August 2, 2016.Kim Hong-Ji - RTSKMRL

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has received approval by Germany's motor vehicle authority KBA for technical fixes on another 140,000 2.0-litre diesel cars with illegal emissions control software, a spokesman said.

The number of Volkswagen (VW) vehicles cleared for repair by the KBA since the start of the year has risen to about 5.2 million, the spokesman told Reuters on Thursday.

Approval by Germany's KBA is valid for countries throughout Europe, where 8.5 million diesel cars are affected by VW's emissions-test cheating scandal. About 11 million autos are implicated globally, including 475,000 cars in the United States where the manipulations came to light last September.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

