FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German car regulator widens emissions probe to 23 brands
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 11, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

German car regulator widens emissions probe to 23 brands

Ludwig Burger

2 Min Read

A logo of VW is pictured at a Volkswagen dealership in Camas, near Seville, southern Spain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s motor vehicle regulator will run tests on more than 50 models of 23 German and foreign car brands on suspicion of further manipulation of nitrogen oxides emissions from diesel engines, it said on Wednesday.

The Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA) regulator said the tests were triggered by Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) admission it had rigged such tests but also cited “verified indications from third parties regarding unusual pollutants emissions”.

“Since the end of September KBA has been investigating whether further manipulation of emissions, of nitrogen oxides in particular, is taking place in the market,” KBA said in a statement.

The watchdog said it has been comparing readings in a test setting with those from portable meters in real-life tests and two-thirds of the measurements had already been taken.

Germany’s Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said in a newspaper interview over the weekend that diesel vehicles, including those from foreign manufacturers, would be subjected to strict checks.

VW admitted in September to cheating tests for emissions of nitrogen oxides and the scandal widened with VW’s revelation last week that it had also understated carbon dioxide emissions.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan and David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.