Volkswagen apologizes to U.S. owners, says remedy 'will take time'
#Environment
October 6, 2015 / 10:21 PM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen apologizes to U.S. owners, says remedy 'will take time'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen at the Volkswagen (VW) automobile manufacturing plant in Puebla near Mexico City September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) apologized for its emissions scandal in a letter to U.S. customers obtained by Reuters on Tuesday, but the German carmaker said a remedy would take time.

“I am writing you today to offer a personal and profound apology. Volkswagen has violated your trust,” read the letter written by the head of the German company’s U.S. arm, Michael Horn, and dated Sept. 29.

Horn said the company was working hard on remedies to bring cars into emissions compliance as soon as possible but “getting this right will take some time.”

Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
