FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Lower Saxony has no plans to sue VW over emissions scandal: Welt am Sonntag
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
August 7, 2016 / 5:27 AM / a year ago

Lower Saxony has no plans to sue VW over emissions scandal: Welt am Sonntag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Volkswagen logo is seen at a dealership in Seoul, South Korea, August 2, 2016.Kim Hong-Ji

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The German state of Lower Saxony, Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) second-largest shareholder, has no plans to sue the carmaker for damages caused by its emissions-test cheating scandal, its prime minister, Stephan Weil, told a German weekly.

Earlier this week, the state of Bavaria said it would sue Volkswagen, the first regional government in VW's home country to take legal action against the company.

Lower Saxony, which has a veto power on VW's supervisory board and holds a fifth of VW's voting rights, currently sees no legal basis to claim damages, Weil told Welt am Sonntag.

"As a result there are no plans for a lawsuit," he was quoted as saying.

Europe's largest automaker is also caught up in legal action in the United States, South Korea and elsewhere, and is facing billions of dollars in costs related to its emissions-test manipulations, making it the biggest scandal in VW's history.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.