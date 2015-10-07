FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says attacks on auto industry put jobs at risk
October 7, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel says attacks on auto industry put jobs at risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) addresses the European Parliament as French President Francois Hollande (R) listens during a debate on the current situation in the European Union and the way forward on migration and economic policies, in Strasbourg, France, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

STRASBOURG, France (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she believed Volkswagen was doing its best to clear up its diesel emissions scandal and urged the green lobby not to condemn the broader auto industry, warning this could put thousands of jobs at risk.

“Something happened at VW that must be cleared up urgently. We need transparency and I have the impression the company is addressing this,” Merkel said during an appearance at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Responding to a Greens politician in the chamber, she added: “Please don’t use this to condemn the entire auto industry. It puts thousands and thousands of European jobs at risk.”

Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Noah Barkin; editing by David Stamp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
