Merkel says transparency needed in VW emissions scandal

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Tuesday to be fully transparent in clearing up a scandal over its rigging of emissions tests.

Volkswagen faced fresh questions on Tuesday after U.S. regulators widened their accusations of emissions test cheating against the German carmaker to include the luxury Porsche brand previously run by its new CEO.

“‘Made in Germany’ is a good label... what has happened with VW has not altered that,” she also said in a speech at a BDI industry association event.