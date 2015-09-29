FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen Mexico reviewing 32,000 cars for possible emissions issues
September 29, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen Mexico reviewing 32,000 cars for possible emissions issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen at the Volkswagen (VW) automobile manufacturing plant in Puebla near Mexico City September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Volkswagen is checking whether the roughly 32,000 series EA 189 diesel engine vehicles it has sold in Mexico since 2009 provided “altered” emissions data to local authorities, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Volkswagen has admitted to cheating in diesel emissions tests in the United States, prompting the worst crisis in its 78-year history, which has sent shockwaves through the global car industry.

Earlier this month, Mexico said it was reviewing whether Europe’s biggest carmaker had complied with its emissions standards and would act if it finds anomalies.

Volkswagen said it would inform its Mexican customers, authorities and the public if there is a need for “corrective measures.”

Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Matthew Lewis

