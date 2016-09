A U.S. flag flutters in the wind above a Volkswagen dealership in Carlsbad, California, U.S. May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

FRANKFURT Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) shares fell 4.6 percent to a two-month low on a Bloomberg report that the U.S. Justice Department was assessing how big a criminal fine it could extract from VW without putting it out of business, traders said on Tuesday.

Bloomberg cited two people familiar with the negotiations as saying the U.S. government and the German carmaker were trying to reach a settlement by January before a new U.S. administration comes into office.

