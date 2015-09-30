FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Porsche and Piech families back Poetsch as new chairman: source
#Business News
September 30, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

Porsche and Piech families back Poetsch as new chairman: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hans Dieter Poetsch adjusts his glasses during a news conference in Wolfsburg, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The Porsche-Piech family clan, which owns a majority of the voting rights in Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), strongly support finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch to become supervisory board chairman, a source close to the families said.

Earlier, a report in German newspaper Handelsblatt suggested there was opposition to Poetsch’s appointment as chairman and that he may not get the post.

“The Porsche and Piech families stand firmly behind Hans Dieter Poetsch as chairman of the supervisory board,” the source said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
