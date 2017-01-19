FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Polish consumer watchdog launches proceedings against Volkswagen
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
January 19, 2017 / 1:47 PM / 7 months ago

Polish consumer watchdog launches proceedings against Volkswagen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A U.S. flag flutters in the wind above a Volkswagen dealership in Carlsbad, California, U.S. May 2, 2016.Mike Blake/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Poland's consumer protection watchdog on Thursday said it had initiated proceedings against Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) for misleading customers over emissions, a step which could result in a fine of up to 10 percent of Volkswagen's local turnover.

"The proceedings may also end with the adoption of a commitment to take steps to remedy the effects of the infringement which have a detrimental effect on consumers," Poland's Office of Competition and Consumer Protection said in a statement.

"In such case, the Competition Authority may refrain from imposing a fine."

The regulator said it was examining whether emissions sensors installed in VW, Audi, Seat and Skoda cars after 2008 made it possible to artificially lower the nitrogen oxide emissions readings.

The Competition Authority said it found that the actual emissions figures in traffic conditions deviated from the figures given by VW. As a result, the consumers could have been misled by the undertaking, the watchdog said.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.