VW owners back job protection in crisis

Wolfgang Porsche, member of the Supervisory board of German car maker Volkswagen, addresses a news conference at the company's headquarters in Wolfburg, Germany October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) controlling families have spoken out in favor of protecting jobs at the embattled carmaker as it struggles to find a way out of its emissions scandals.

“Jobs are a very valuable asset,” Wolfgang Porsche, chairman of family-owned majority shareholder Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PSHG_p.DE), told a gathering of 20,000 workers at VW’s main plant in Wolfsburg on Wednesday.

“This asset mustn’t be squandered,” Porsche said in a statement published by VW’s works council.