Porsche may pick production chief as CEO this week: sources

A logo is seen on a wheel of a Porsche car during the company's annual meeting in Stuttgard, Germany, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN/HAMBURG (Reuters) - The supervisory board of Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Porsche business may name the sports-car maker’s production chief Oliver Blume as the division’s new chief executive this week, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Blume, a former manager at VW’s luxury division Audi who has overseen production at Porsche since 2013, will replace Matthias Mueller, who has taken the helm at Volkswagen, the sources said.

Porsche declined to comment.

The Stuttgart-based division is grappling with the loss of several executives since VW was rocked by the admission that it cheated U.S. vehicle emissions tests.

Mueller replaced Martin Winterkorn, who resigned as CEO of Europe’s largest automaker last Wednesday amid VW’s biggest business-related scandal in its 78-year-history.

The departure of Mueller, who ran Porsche for almost five years, came a day after personnel chief Thomas Edig quit Porsche to join VW’s commercial-vehicles division.

Porsche’s development chief Wolfgang Hatz has been suspended by VW’s supervisory board, together with his counterparts at Audi and the VW brand, sources told Reuters earlier on Monday.