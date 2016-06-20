FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW says prosecutors' new probe offers no fresh facts on former CEO
#Autos
June 20, 2016 / 4:09 PM / a year ago

VW says prosecutors' new probe offers no fresh facts on former CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The new probe by German prosecutors against former Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and another senior executive does not provide fresh facts that indicate a possible severe neglect of duty by the accused managers, VW said.

The prosecutor's office in Braunschweig near Volkswagen's (VW) Wolfsburg headquarters said earlier on Monday that the probe centered on "sufficient real signs" that VW could have had a reason to disclose the financial consequences of its emissions scandal prior to VW's admission on Sept. 22, 2015.

VW said on Monday its own legal examinations of the scandal have to date not brought to light a clear and severe breach of duty by current or former members of the executive board.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
