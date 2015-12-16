German prosecutors investigate Bosch staff over Volkswagen

A BOSCH building is pictured at the company's new research and advance development centre Campus Renningen during a guided media tour in Renningen, Germany September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Public prosecutors in the German city of Stuttgart are investigating whether staff at auto parts supplier Robert Bosch GmbH were involved in the rigging of emissions tests by Volkswagen, the prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday.

Stuttgart-based Bosch [ROBG.UL], which makes a diesel engine management program used by several top automakers including VW (VOWG_p.DE), declined to comment on specific investigations.

However, a company spokesman said: “We are cooperating in principle with all authorities who want to contribute to the clarification of the facts.”

As is the custom of German prosecutors, a spokeswoman for the Stuttgart prosecutor’s office declined to name the companies involved.

“We have started investigations against unknown individuals,” she said. “The action is directed at a company based in Stuttgart which is suspected of involvement in a possible offence by a large German automobile producer in the context of manipulating emissions.”

The investigations had been triggered by media reports about the case, she added.

Reuters reported last month that U.S. federal prosecutors with the Justice Department are examining whether Bosch knew or participated in Volkswagen’s years-long efforts to circumvent U.S. diesel emissions tests, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bosch, the world’s largest auto supplier, is also among the targets of a number of class action law suits filed in the United States.