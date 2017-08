A Volkswagen logo is pictured at the newly opened Volkswagen factory in Wrzesnia, Poland, September 9, 2016.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Wednesday that prosecutors were searching offices at the carmaker's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany.

The search of offices of Europe's biggest automotive group coincide with a raid by Munich prosecutors at Volkswagen's (VW) luxury carmaker Audi.

A spokesman for VW declined to give further details.