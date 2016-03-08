FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German prosecutors widen diesel investigation to 17 VW staffers
March 8, 2016 / 10:03 AM / 2 years ago

German prosecutors widen diesel investigation to 17 VW staffers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo of Volkswagen cars parked outside a VW dealership in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Prosecutors in Braunschweig, Germany, have widened their probe of Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) diesel emissions cheating scandal and are now investigating 17 employees, up from six employees previously, prosecutor Klaus Ziehe said on Tuesday.

“This is part of the diesel investigation, the number of suspects has risen, although none are from the management board,” Ziehe said.

The newspaper Braunschweiger Zeitung was first to report that the number of suspects had risen to 17.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Jason Neely

