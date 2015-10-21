FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen CEO says more provisions could be needed
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
October 21, 2015 / 1:57 PM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen CEO says more provisions could be needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WOLFSBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) may have to set aside more than the 6.5 billion euros ($7.4 billion) it has calculated so far to cover the costs of an emissions fraud if the scandal has a negative effect on car sales, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“The 6.5 billion apply to the recall,” Matthias Mueller told reporters after a tour of VW’s headquarters in Wolfsburg. “I can only speculate about any further provisions. Should there be a change in sales volumes, we would react rapidly.”

($1 = 0.8818 euros)

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.