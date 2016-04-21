FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW hikes provisions for emissions scandal to 10-20 billion euros: sources
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
April 21, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

VW hikes provisions for emissions scandal to 10-20 billion euros: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on a wheel at a showroom of Swiss car importer AMAG in Duebendorf, Switzerland February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is hiking its provisions to pay for an emissions cheating scandal to between 10 billion euros ($11.34 billion) and 20 billion euros from currently 6.7 billion euros, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

“There is no indication that it will be significantly above 20 billion euros,” one of the people told Reuters.

“From what we know it will definitely be more than 10 billion euros,” the person added.

The sum includes compensation for customers, the repair of manipulated vehicles as well as a possible fine by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The figure includes the 6.7 billion euros Volkswagen set aside in the third quarter, and could be spread out over two years, the person further said.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.