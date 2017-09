An American flag flies next to a Volkswagen car dealership in San Diego, California September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is hiking its provisions to pay for an emissions cheating scandal to between 16 billion and 17 billion euros ($18.1-19.2 billion) from currently 6.7 billion euros, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Volkswagen declined to comment on the matter.