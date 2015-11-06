Volkswagen design chief de Silva quits: source

HAMBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Scandal-hit carmaker Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) design chief Walter Maria de Silva has quit, a source familiar with the matter said, confirming a report in Auto Motor und Sport.

The source gave no reason for the resignation on Friday.

Volkswagen was not immediately reachable for comment on the report, which said de Silva would leave at the end of November and also said a VW spokesman had confirmed it.

The magazine said it was unclear who would replace de Silva.

VW is already struggling to deal with the fallout of its admission that it cheated on diesel-emissions tests in the United States, which forced its chief executive to quit and will cost it an estimated 7.7 billion euros ($8.3 billion) at least.

It has embarked on a billion-euro cost-cutting drive as a result and it faces calls for fundamental corporate reform.

Italian-born de Silva, 64, has been chief designer at Europe’s biggest carmaker since 2007, with responsibility for all the group’s brands. He won Germany’s highest official design prize in 2010 for the Audi A5.

($1 = 0.9305 euros)