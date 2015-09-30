German finance minister says VW won't be the same company it once was

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks at a conference on the European Union budget in Brussels, Belgium, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a regional newspaper consortium that Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) would undergo significant structural changes after the carmaker rigged its emissions tests.

“In the end, VW will not be the same company it once was. A lot will change from a structural perspective,” Schaeuble was quoted as saying.

He denied that the VW crisis represented a danger to the German economy or its attractiveness as a business location, saying: “We will come out of this crisis stronger. We learn from crises”.