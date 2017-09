The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen at a dealership in Glenview, Illinois, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) named Bernhard Maier as head of the group’s Czech Skoda division, replacing Winfried Vahland who was appointed to the parent company’s management board on Friday in a shakeup following a diesel emissions scandal.

Skoda is a key part of the central European country’s manufacturing industry and its biggest exporter.