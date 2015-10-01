FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen could recall 120,000 vehicles in South Korea, says government
October 1, 2015

Volkswagen could recall 120,000 vehicles in South Korea, says government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Thursday Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) South Korean unit informed the government it could recall around 120,000 vehicles in South Korea.

The government will decide by November what measures it will order the unit to do, including a recall and/or a suspension of sales, if it deems there were illegal acts, the country’s environmental ministry said.

After testing the emissions of seven Volkswagen and Audi diesel models by mid-November, the ministry will expand testing to other makers’ diesel models starting December.

Volkswagen said earlier this week it would tell customers in the coming days they would need to refit up to 11 million vehicles affected by the scandal and present details to watchdog in October.

Reporting by Sohee Kim, Writing by Joyce Lee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
