VW's head of corporate communications quits
November 9, 2015 / 6:32 PM / 2 years ago

VW's head of corporate communications quits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) head of corporate communications has quit, the carmaker said on Monday, joining a wave of departures as a scandal over its manipulation of emissions tests escalates.

Andreas Lampersbach, 53, will leave on Nov. 15 and will be succeeded in an acting capacity by Eric Felber, 47.

Volkswagen’s design chief, Walter Maria de Silva, resigned last week, following ex-Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and VW’s designated head of its trouble U.S. business, Winfried Vahland, out of the company.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

