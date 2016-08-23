VW, states agree to hold settlement talks over environmental claims

The logo of a Volkswagen Beetle car is seen at the so called "Sunshinetour 2016" in Travemuende at the Baltic Sea, August 20, 2016.

(Reuters) - Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) and several U.S. states that sued the German automaker seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for state law violations agreed to hold settlement talks, the automaker said in a court filing Tuesday.

Volkswagen has been sued over excess diesel emissions related to its use of "defeat devices" by Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania, while the state of Washington has filed a notice of penalty against Volkswagen. VW said settlement talks will begin no later than Nov 1 and up to 14 other states may also have environmental claims.