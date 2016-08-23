FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
VW, states agree to hold settlement talks over environmental claims
August 23, 2016

VW, states agree to hold settlement talks over environmental claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of a Volkswagen Beetle car is seen at the so called "Sunshinetour 2016" in Travemuende at the Baltic Sea, August 20, 2016.Fabian Bimmer

(Reuters) - Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) and several U.S. states that sued the German automaker seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for state law violations agreed to hold settlement talks, the automaker said in a court filing Tuesday.

Volkswagen has been sued over excess diesel emissions related to its use of "defeat devices" by Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania, while the state of Washington has filed a notice of penalty against Volkswagen. VW said settlement talks will begin no later than Nov 1 and up to 14 other states may also have environmental claims.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
