Texas sues Volkswagen over marketing of diesel vehicles

The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen at the Volkswagen (VW) automobile manufacturing plant in Puebla near Mexico City September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

(Reuters) - The state of Texas sued Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) on Thursday over the marketing of supposedly clean diesel vehicles that the German automaker has since admitted cheated emissions tests.

The lawsuit was filed in a Travis County court by the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and alleges that Volkswagen violated a state law prohibiting deceptive trade practices.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction against Volkswagen as well as restitution and civil penalties.