Texas sues Volkswagen over marketing of diesel vehicles

(Reuters) - The state of Texas sued Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) on Thursday over the marketing of supposedly clean diesel vehicles that the German automaker has since admitted cheated emissions tests.
The lawsuit was filed in a Travis County court by the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and alleges that Volkswagen violated a state law prohibiting deceptive trade practices.
The lawsuit seeks an injunction against Volkswagen as well as restitution and civil penalties.
