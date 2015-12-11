FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW brand sales slip 2.4 percent in November
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
December 11, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

VW brand sales slip 2.4 percent in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A truck, loaded with Volkswagen cars, leaves the truck gate "Fallersleben" at the Volkswagen headquarters in Wolfsburg, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Sales of Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) namesake brand fell 2.4 percent to 496,100 vehicles in November as Europe’s biggest carmaker grappled with a scandal over rigged emissions tests.

The Wolfsburg, Germany-based carmaker on Friday blamed especially tough markets in Russia and Brazil, where deliveries were down 31.8 percent and 51.4 percent, respectively, in the month, for the decline.

“Cumulated, we are 4.5 percent below the year-earlier level now. Considering the challenging current situation for the brand, I do not expect that we will make up for that in the coming days,” Juergen Stackmann, sales chief of the VW brand, said in a statement.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.