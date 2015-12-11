VW brand sales slip 2.4 percent in November

A truck, loaded with Volkswagen cars, leaves the truck gate "Fallersleben" at the Volkswagen headquarters in Wolfsburg, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Sales of Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) namesake brand fell 2.4 percent to 496,100 vehicles in November as Europe’s biggest carmaker grappled with a scandal over rigged emissions tests.

The Wolfsburg, Germany-based carmaker on Friday blamed especially tough markets in Russia and Brazil, where deliveries were down 31.8 percent and 51.4 percent, respectively, in the month, for the decline.

“Cumulated, we are 4.5 percent below the year-earlier level now. Considering the challenging current situation for the brand, I do not expect that we will make up for that in the coming days,” Juergen Stackmann, sales chief of the VW brand, said in a statement.