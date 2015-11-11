Volkswagen sets end-November deadline for diesel cheat whistleblowers: Sueddeutsche

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has set an end-November deadline for its whistleblower programme meant to encourage staff to reveal to hired investigators what they know about the rigging of diesel emission tests, German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

The paper said on Wednesday that Volkswagen aimed to increase the pressure on employees who had knowledge of the scandal but fear they could lose their jobs if the information comes to light, the paper, which worked with German broadcasters NRD and WDR, said on Wednesday

VW has said it hired advisory firm Deloitte and U.S. law firm Jones Day to investigate under what circumstances the company installed software into diesel cars that changed engine settings to reduce emissions whenever the vehicle was put through tests.

Sueddeutsche Zeitung said the initial results of the amnesty programme were encouraging, citing sources at Volkswagen.

VW is promising staff they will keep their jobs and will be exempt from damage claims if they shed light on the scandal, but board members and levels of management directly below them are to be excluded from the scheme, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.

Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.

(Refiles to add missing word ‘to’ in final para)