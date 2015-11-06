FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen labor boss calls for talks on savings plans
November 6, 2015

Volkswagen labor boss calls for talks on savings plans

HAMBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) works council called on the carmaker’s management on Friday to start talks immediately about its plans to cut spending and step up a savings program.

“So far we have only seen individual measures, but management has so far not presented an overall concept,” works council chief Bernd Osterloh said in a letter to VW employees.

Volkswagen said last month it would cut investment plans at its biggest division by 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) a year and step up development of electric vehicles as it battles to cope with the fallout from its cheating of diesel emissions tests.

