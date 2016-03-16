FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW diesel recalls in Germany delayed by weeks: Bild
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 16, 2016 / 12:52 AM / in 2 years

VW diesel recalls in Germany delayed by weeks: Bild

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Volkswagen (VW) logo is pictured on a car on the company's booth during the second media day of the 86th International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) modification of about 2.5 million diesel cars in Germany is being delayed by at least six weeks, daily newspaper Bild reported on Wednesday.

The carmaker has not yet gotten approval from the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) for proposed technical fixes for the Passat model, the newspaper said, citing a KBA spokesman.

The KBA was still examining the technical solutions submitted by VW and it’s unclear whether the engine will comply with Euro 5 emission standards after the refitting, Bild quoted the KBA spokesman as saying.

Volkswagen (VW), which started recalling the 2.0 liter diesel Amarok pick-up in late January, had originally planned to start refitting more than 500,000 Passat models on Feb. 29, Bild said.

VW did not return calls seeking comment.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Bernard Orr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.