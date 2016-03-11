Germany has 'great trust' in VW to clear up all affairs

The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on a Volkswagen Golf GTI car at a showroom of Swiss car importer AMAG in Duebendorf, Switzerland February 12, 2016. Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Economy Ministry has “great trust” that carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will clear up all allegations and achieve a solution with U.S. authorities in the car emissions probe.

“We see that VW is a very strong, important company and have greatest trust that it will handle the whole informing process in the best manner and that it will yield good results in the USA,” a spokesman of the Economy Ministry told a regular news conference on Friday.

Volkswagen faces an ongoing U.S. criminal investigation. The Justice Department sued VW in January seeking up to $46 billion for violating environmental regulations and sent VW a civil subpoena under a bank fraud law.