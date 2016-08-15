FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen plant to cut working hours at Passat plant due to seat supply problem
August 15, 2016 / 2:38 PM / a year ago

Volkswagen plant to cut working hours at Passat plant due to seat supply problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A VW sign is seen outside a Volkswagen dealership in London, Britain November 5, 2015.Suzanne Plunkett/File photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) plans to reduce working hours at a German plant making Passat cars because of problems with supplies from its in-house seat manufacturer Sitech.

A spokesman for the plant in Emden, in Volkswagen's home state of Lower Saxony, said about a third of the factory's 9,000 workers would be affected, initially for a period from Aug. 18 to 24.

The factory makes 1,250 Passat cars a day on average, including the CC coupe version.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Greg Mahlich and David Evans

