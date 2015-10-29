Volkswagen India likely to recall 100,000 cars: CNBC-TV18

The new Volkswagen's "Vento" car hangs on display from a building during its launch in New Delhi July 6, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen AG’s (VOWG_p.DE) Indian unit is likely to recall 100,000 cars in the country impacted by the diesel emission scandal, television channel CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The recall in India, expected to happen before Nov. 8, would mostly affect cars fitted with engines that have been imported and would also include 20,000 diesel vehicles made in the country, the television channel reported.

This would impact Vento, Jetta and Passat sedan cars, Polo hatchback and Polo Cross crossover in India, said CNBC-TV18.

The company is still investigating the matter and any decision on a recall is yet to be made, a Volkswagen India spokesman said.

Europe’s biggest carmaker has admitted cheating in emissions tests on around 11 million diesel vehicles globally - the biggest business crisis in its 78-year history.

The scandal has pushed Volkswagen to report its first quarterly loss in at least 15 years, forced out its long-time chief executive and sent shockwaves through the global car industry.

Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the country’s testing agency, has been investigating whether Volkswagen cars have flouted emission norms in India.

ARAI is still working on collecting data on Volkswagen vehicles and plans to submit a report to the government by the end of this month, the agency said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.