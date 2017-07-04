VW recalls 385,000 cars in Germany for brake system update
FRANKFURT Volkswagen is recalling 385,000 cars in Germany for a software update to their anti-lock brake systems, news agency DPA reported, citing a spokesman for the automaker.
BERLIN Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will start importing cars to Iran next month, returning to the resurgent Middle Eastern market after 17 years in a move that may help the German group trim reliance on volatile overseas markets such as China and Brazil.
Volkswagen (VW) has signed an agreement with Iran's Mammut Khodro to import VW brand models Tiguan and Passat via eight dealerships, focusing on the greater Tehran area, VW said on Tuesday.
CHICHESTER, England BMW will decide whether to build its new electric Mini car in Britain or elsewhere by the end of September, its board member for sales told Reuters, in a test of the country's ability to continue to attract investment as it leaves the EU.