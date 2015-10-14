FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen's plans for Italy unaffected by emissions scandal
October 14, 2015 / 12:43 PM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen's plans for Italy unaffected by emissions scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Any planned cutbacks at Germany’s Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) to deal with the fallout from its cheating of diesel emissions tests will not affect the carmaker’s investment plans for Italy, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

“Following up on news that you may have seen yesterday regarding downsizing investments after this situation ... this will not affect the plan of investments foreseen for Italy,” Massimo Nordio, CEO of Volkswagen’s Italian operations, said during testimony in the Senate.

Volkswagen will cut investment plans at its biggest division by 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) a year and step up development of electric vehicles, it said on Tuesday, as it battles to cope with the fallout from its cheating of diesel emissions tests.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Steve Scherer

