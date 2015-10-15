FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian police search Lamborghini's headquarters: source
October 15, 2015 / 10:03 AM / 2 years ago

Italian police search Lamborghini's headquarters: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A visitor takes a picture of the logo on the Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BOLOGNA (Reuters) - Italian finance police are searching the headquarters of sports car maker Lamborghini, an investigative source said on Thursday, as part of a criminal investigation into alleged commercial fraud by parent company Volkswagen.

German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) last month admitted to rigging cars to cheat emissions tests for diesel vehicles.

Prosecutors in Verona ordered the search of Lamborghini’s headquarters in Bologna, which was conducted at the same time as a search of the Italian headquarters of Volkswagen, the source said.

Reporting by Valentina Accardo; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Giselda Vagnoni

