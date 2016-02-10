VW says MAN Diesel & Turbo, Renk, are not for sale

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) reiterated on Wednesday that its large engines unit was not for sale, after Reuters reported the carmaker had received expressions of interest in the non-core unit since its emissions scandal broke out.

“Speculation about the sale of the power engineering division of MAN (MANG.DE) has been around for years. To state it clearly one more time: Neither MAN Diesel & Turbo or Renk are for sale,” the company said.