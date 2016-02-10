FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW says MAN Diesel & Turbo, Renk, are not for sale
February 10, 2016 / 3:27 PM / in 2 years

VW says MAN Diesel & Turbo, Renk, are not for sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers assemble a large Diesel engine at the MAN Diesel & Turbo factory in Augsburg March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) reiterated on Wednesday that its large engines unit was not for sale, after Reuters reported the carmaker had received expressions of interest in the non-core unit since its emissions scandal broke out.

“Speculation about the sale of the power engineering division of MAN (MANG.DE) has been around for years. To state it clearly one more time: Neither MAN Diesel & Turbo or Renk are for sale,” the company said.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Adrian Croft

