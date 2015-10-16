FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen appoints Santelmann head of finance arm
October 16, 2015 / 10:28 AM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen appoints Santelmann head of finance arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The manufacturer's badge is displayed on a VW car in London, Britain September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has appointed Lars-Henner Santelmann as new head of its finance arm, Volkswagen Financial Services, the carmaker said on Friday.

Santelmann joined Volkswagen in 1988 and bas been on the board of management of Volkswagen Financial Services since 2008.

He succeeds Frank Witter, who was appointed as Volkswagen chief financial officer earlier this month after former CFO Hans Dieter Poetsch stepped down to become new chairman of the crisis-stricken carmaker.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
