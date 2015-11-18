Volkswagen hires Porsche's Steiner as compliance commissioner

The embellished VW logo is pictured on a Volkswagen car in Hanau, Germany November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

(Reuters) - Volkswagen AG’s (VOWG_p.DE) American unit has appointed Michael Stenier, Porsche’s head of total vehicle development and quality, as compliance commissioner.

Volkswagen is grappling with the biggest business crisis in its 78-year history after admitting in September that it cheated U.S. emissions tests on diesel vehicles. The company later said it also understated fuel usage in some cars.

Steiner will report to Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Müller, Volkswagen Group of America Inc [VOWGA.UL] said on Wednesday.