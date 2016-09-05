Volkswagen to supply engines in exchange for Navistar stake: sources

Exterior of Navistar office is seen in Lisle, Illinois, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

FRANKFURT Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) commercial vehicles division is close to announcing a partnership with U.S.-based rival Navistar International Corp (NAV.N), three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Volkswagen's commercial vehicles division is trying to build itself into a global truck manufacturer having absorbed Germany's MAN (MANG.DE) and Sweden's Scania [SCVSA.UL].

Andreas Renschler, head of Volkswagen commercial vehicles, has wanted to get a strategic foothold in North America as a way to challenge Daimler (DAIGn.DE).

The deal will be announced as soon as Tuesday, the sources said.

Volkswagen has agreed to supply engines to Navistar in exchange for receiving a stake in the truckmaker, one of the sources, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

Volkswagen declined to comment, while Navistar was not immediately available for comment.

Navistar, which has a market value of around $1.15 billion, has been on the lookout for an engine partner ever since 2010 when it failed to get approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its heavy-duty diesel truck engine.

