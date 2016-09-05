Volkswagen to take 19.9 percent stake in Navistar for $16 per share: source

A Volkswagen logo adorns a sign outside a dealership for the German automaker located in the Sydney suburb of Artarmon, Australia, October 3, 2015.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will take a 19.9 percent stake in U.S.-based rival Navistar International Corp (NAV.N) for around $16 per share as part of a partnership deal, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Sources told Reuters earlier that Volkswagen's trucks division is close to announcing a partnership with Navistar, in the latest example of a deal driven by emissions regulations.

Navistar declined to comment. Volkswagen was not immediately available to comment.