VW sees stable earnings in second half of year - CFO

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen expects operating profit in the second half of the year to be roughly on a par with earnings in the first six months, Chief Financial Officer Hans Dieter Poetsch said.

There is a “certain probability” that second-half underlying earnings will be similar to first-half operating profit, which rose 7 percent to 6.19 billion euros, Poetsch said on a conference call on Thursday.

Passenger-car order books at Wolfsburg-based VW are in “pretty decent” shape, sales chief Christian Klingler said on the call, without being more specific.

Fourth-quarter free cash flow will be hit by major capital spending, Poetsch said.

Truckmaker MAN needs urgent progress in cutting costs, Poetsch said, after third-quarter profit slumped by about half, forcing the company to scale back its earnings forecast.

“We need to continue to work heavily on the cost side,” he added.