a year ago
Ex Volkswagen manager seeks millions of euros in patent royalties: Der Spiegel
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
September 2, 2016 / 4:38 PM / a year ago

Ex Volkswagen manager seeks millions of euros in patent royalties: Der Spiegel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Volkwagen compnay logo sits atop the VW factory in Wolfsburg, Germany November 20, 2015.Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Former Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) manager Wolfgang Schreiber is suing the carmaker for hundreds of millions of euros in royalty payments for his role in developing a dual clutch gearbox, Der Spiegel reported.

The German magazine, citing a lawsuit over patents filed in a Munich court, said Schreiber had turned down 20 million euros ($22 mln) in compensation and was seeking "adequate" compensation.

The dual clutch gearbox is in use in millions of VW-branded passenger cars.

A Volkswagen spokesman confirmed Schreiber had formally demanded compensation from VW, but declined to comment on details such as the amount being sought, given that it is an ongoing and unresolved dispute.

($1 = 0.8966 euros)

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Susan Fenton

