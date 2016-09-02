Ex Volkswagen manager seeks millions of euros in patent royalties: Der Spiegel

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Former Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) manager Wolfgang Schreiber is suing the carmaker for hundreds of millions of euros in royalty payments for his role in developing a dual clutch gearbox, Der Spiegel reported.

The German magazine, citing a lawsuit over patents filed in a Munich court, said Schreiber had turned down 20 million euros ($22 mln) in compensation and was seeking "adequate" compensation.

The dual clutch gearbox is in use in millions of VW-branded passenger cars.

A Volkswagen spokesman confirmed Schreiber had formally demanded compensation from VW, but declined to comment on details such as the amount being sought, given that it is an ongoing and unresolved dispute.

($1 = 0.8966 euros)