Volkswagen Philippines says vehicles sold locally comply with emissions standards
October 1, 2015 / 4:44 AM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen Philippines says vehicles sold locally comply with emissions standards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Philippine unit said on Thursday that none of its vehicles distributed and sold in the Southeast Asian country are affected by a software used in diesel engines, and that they comply with local emissions standards.

“Volkswagen Philippines has just received official information from Volkswagen AG that all vehicles distributed and sold by Volkswagen Philippines are not affected by the particular software used in diesel engines,” it said in a statement.

“All vehicles distributed and sold by Volkswagen Philippines comply with Philippine emissions regulations and standards,” it added.

Volkswagen Philippines also issued an apology to its customers “for the undue stress and inconvenience this issue may have caused.”

The German automaker has been thrown into crisis after its admission that it used emissions-cheating software in over 11million vehicles.

Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

