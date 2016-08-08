Seat cover shortage stalls output at VW German car plant

The logo of German car maker Volkswagen is pictured at the company's stand during the Hannover Fair in Hanover, Germany, April 25, 2016.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen is suspending production of cars at one of its biggest German plants for two days this week because of a shortage of seat covers, a spokesman for the German automaker said on Monday.

Production in Emden, Volkswagen's (VW) northern German factory, which employs nearly 10,000 workers, is on halt Monday and Tuesday as a supplier to Sitech Sitztechnik GmbH, VW's in-house maker of vehicle seating is having delivery problems, the spokesman at VW's Wolfsburg headquarters said.

"We are in contact with the supplier," he said. "The canceled production shifts will be made up for."

The Emden factory, adjacent to one of Europe's largest vehicle transshipment ports, builds the VW Passat saloon and estate models and the CC saloon as well as components.

The plant produced 264,000 cars last year with daily output currently at 1,250 cars, the spokesman said.