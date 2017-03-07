FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
VW CEO sees no immediate trouble from PSA-Opel deal
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
March 7, 2017 / 12:37 AM / 5 months ago

VW CEO sees no immediate trouble from PSA-Opel deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller presents Sedric concept car during Volkswagen event ahead of the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, March 6, 2017.Arnd Wiegmann

GENEVA (Reuters) - PSA Group's (PEUP.PA) purchase of General Motors' (GM.N) Opel division will cause no immediate problems for Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) core autos division, which is undergoing major restructuring, VW Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said.

PSA is buying Opel in a deal valuing GM's European arm at 2.2 billion euros ($2.33 billion), creating a new car giant in the region to challenge market leader VW.

"Opel and PSA will have had their reasons" for the transaction, Mueller told Reuters late on Monday on the eve of the Geneva auto show. "It has no influence on our plans initially. We have our own ideas and thoughts and will thoroughly work with them."

Asked whether the VW brand will face greater competitive pressures after PSA, by acquiring Opel, becomes Europe's second-ranked carmaker by sales, Mueller said: "We took Opel and PSA seriously as competitors in the past. These were two brands and now they're under a single roof. I don't believe that a great deal will change there."

The VW brand and PSA-Opel will be competing in a European market that analysts have said will become even tougher as emissions rules tighten, demand is near its peak and young customers turn to ride-hailing services rather than buying a car.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.