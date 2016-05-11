FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW says Qatar's Al Jaber to replace Akbar Al Baker on supervisory board
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
May 11, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

VW says Qatar's Al Jaber to replace Akbar Al Baker on supervisory board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Volkswagen logo is pictured at Volkswagen's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Wednesday Hessa Al-Jaber, the former IT minister for Qatar, would be nominated to the carmaker’s supervisory board, replacing Akbar Al Baker, chief executive of Qatar Airways.

Al-Jaber’s appointment paves the way for confirming Hans Dieter Poetsch to the helm of Volkswagen’s (VW) supervisory board, a step which needs shareholder approval.

A person familiar with the matter had told Reuters on Tuesday that VW investor Qatar, which holds a 17 percent stake in the carmaker, would nominate Al-Jaber, allowing the carmaker to fulfill legal quotas for women ahead of a key shareholder meeting.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.